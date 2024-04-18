 120 karatekas from North India train, spar and get their grades at Dharamsala camp : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • 120 karatekas from North India train, spar and get their grades at Dharamsala camp

120 karatekas from North India train, spar and get their grades at Dharamsala camp

120 karatekas from North India train, spar and get their grades at Dharamsala camp

The participants undergo training at the summer camp organised by the Riso Teki Goju Ryu Karate Do Association.



Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 17

The Riso Teki Goju Ryu Karate Do association held a karate training summer camp at Dharamsala, which was attended by youngsters and children from all over North India. The campus of Shri Satya Sai Educare Vidhya Pritshthaan at Yol Cantt near Dharamsala hosted more than 250 participants, who came from far and wide to take part in the camp.

In the camp, people from all walks of life — including students, professionals, retired and serving government officials — participated.

Chief guest SS Guleria, the state Information Commissioner, being felicitated on the concluding day.

Former IAS officer P S Draik, the chairman of the body organising this camp, has been practising this artform for over 40 years. In his address, Draik emphasised the need for self-protection and self-confidence.

The enthusiasts participated in the ‘Camp Don Grade’ for their grading.

One-twenty participants took part in the competition to earn a colour belt. Rakesh Kumar, Amit Bhardwaj, Mohit Rana and Deepak passed the prestigious 3rd-degree black belt.

Santosh Kumar, Rakesh Guleria, Randhir Thakur and Sanjay Kumar were the master-trainers.

Speaking to The Tribune, chief instructor Yog Raj said, “The participants were extremely satisfied with the camp as they learnt the fundamentals and the role of meditation and control. They not only received guidance on physical and mental health awareness and exercise, but also tips on balanced food. The participants were taught to say no to drugs.”

The four-day event came to a close with a speech and an interactive session between the participants and State Information Commissioner and former IAS officer SS Guleria.

As the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, Guleria congratulated the organisers for the event, The camp inspired the youth towards good health through a disciplined lifestyle, he added.

The chief guest made an appeal to everyone present at the ceremony to stay away from drugs.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district