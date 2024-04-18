120 karatekas from North India train, spar and get their grades at Dharamsala camp

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 17

The Riso Teki Goju Ryu Karate Do association held a karate training summer camp at Dharamsala, which was attended by youngsters and children from all over North India. The campus of Shri Satya Sai Educare Vidhya Pritshthaan at Yol Cantt near Dharamsala hosted more than 250 participants, who came from far and wide to take part in the camp.

In the camp, people from all walks of life — including students, professionals, retired and serving government officials — participated.

Chief guest SS Guleria, the state Information Commissioner, being felicitated on the concluding day.

Former IAS officer P S Draik, the chairman of the body organising this camp, has been practising this artform for over 40 years. In his address, Draik emphasised the need for self-protection and self-confidence.

The enthusiasts participated in the ‘Camp Don Grade’ for their grading.

One-twenty participants took part in the competition to earn a colour belt. Rakesh Kumar, Amit Bhardwaj, Mohit Rana and Deepak passed the prestigious 3rd-degree black belt.

Santosh Kumar, Rakesh Guleria, Randhir Thakur and Sanjay Kumar were the master-trainers.

Speaking to The Tribune, chief instructor Yog Raj said, “The participants were extremely satisfied with the camp as they learnt the fundamentals and the role of meditation and control. They not only received guidance on physical and mental health awareness and exercise, but also tips on balanced food. The participants were taught to say no to drugs.”

The four-day event came to a close with a speech and an interactive session between the participants and State Information Commissioner and former IAS officer SS Guleria.

As the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, Guleria congratulated the organisers for the event, The camp inspired the youth towards good health through a disciplined lifestyle, he added.

The chief guest made an appeal to everyone present at the ceremony to stay away from drugs.

