 120 run half marathon against drug menace : The Tribune India

120 run half marathon against drug menace

120 run half marathon against drug menace

Kangra police personnel and students take out an awareness rally against drugs at Dharamsala on Friday. photo: Kamaljeet



Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 24

As part of the weeklong International Shivratri Festival, the police today organised a half marathon in the town to make the public aware of drug abuse and its ill-effects.

Singer Ashok Masti enthrals audience

Singer Ashok Masti left the audience spellbound during the fifth cultural night of the fair in Mandi on Thursday. ‘Voice of Punjab’ Deepesh Rahi and ‘Voice of Manali Winter Carnival’ Ramesh Thakur too enthralled the audience with various songs.

In all, 120 participants belonging to different age groups ran the half marathon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri flagged off the participants from Seri Manch. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Rajender Kumar stood first in the men’s 21-km half marathon, Anish Chandel second and Pawan Kumar third. The top three winners were given cash awards of Rs 15,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

In the woman’s category of the 11-km half marathon, Kanejo stood first, Gargi Sharma second and Shia Devi third. They were felicitated with a cash awards of Rs 12,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Apart from this, a 3-km fun run was held in four categories — 10 to 16 years, 17 to 35 years, 36 to 60 years and more than 60 years.

In 10-16 age group, Rahul bagged the first position, Nitesh Sandhu second and Bakashish third.

In 17-35 age group, Rohit stood first, Rustam got second and Ketan third. In 36-60 age group, Sukh Ram stood first, Nirmal Singh second and Amar Singh third. In above 60 age group, Hemant Vaidya secured the first place, Harvansh Singh second and Surender third.

The winners were felicitated with the cash awards of Rs 2,100, Rs 1,100 and Rs 700, respectively.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: SIT indicts former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir, ex-DGP Saini; files 7000-page chargesheet

2
Amritsar

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

3
Diaspora

Honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane targeted by Khalistani supporters: Report

4
Trending

Bird strikes rare friendship with man who saved its life, wholesome video goes viral

5
Punjab

Days after EC setback, AAP’s Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav in Mumbai

6
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

7
Punjab

Unforgivable, says Shiromani Akali Dal

8
Delhi

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

9
Nation

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

10
Punjab

Punjab ex-DSP Sekhon, legal aide sentenced to 6-month jail for contempt of court

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to address Congress plenary session; 3 resolutions up for deliberation

Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...

NEP has reoriented India’s education system according to future demands: PM Modi

National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...

India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Expelled from Congress, Bathinda Mayor defiant

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Youngster stabbed to death at Sector 24, Chandigarh

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Do not take direct orders from Delhi LG: AAP govt instructs officials

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Patiala: Punjabi University’s NAAC certification lapses

Patiala: Punjabi University's NAAC certification lapses

More powers for associate professor at Government Mohindra College, Patiala

Punjab's 1st portal to monitor govt schemes launched in Patiala district

Execution of plastic waste management model discussed in Patiala

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal structures