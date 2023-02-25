120 run half marathon against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 24

As part of the weeklong International Shivratri Festival, the police today organised a half marathon in the town to make the public aware of drug abuse and its ill-effects.

Singer Ashok Masti enthrals audience Singer Ashok Masti left the audience spellbound during the fifth cultural night of the fair in Mandi on Thursday. ‘Voice of Punjab’ Deepesh Rahi and ‘Voice of Manali Winter Carnival’ Ramesh Thakur too enthralled the audience with various songs.

In all, 120 participants belonging to different age groups ran the half marathon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri flagged off the participants from Seri Manch. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Rajender Kumar stood first in the men’s 21-km half marathon, Anish Chandel second and Pawan Kumar third. The top three winners were given cash awards of Rs 15,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

In the woman’s category of the 11-km half marathon, Kanejo stood first, Gargi Sharma second and Shia Devi third. They were felicitated with a cash awards of Rs 12,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Apart from this, a 3-km fun run was held in four categories — 10 to 16 years, 17 to 35 years, 36 to 60 years and more than 60 years.

In 10-16 age group, Rahul bagged the first position, Nitesh Sandhu second and Bakashish third.

In 17-35 age group, Rohit stood first, Rustam got second and Ketan third. In 36-60 age group, Sukh Ram stood first, Nirmal Singh second and Amar Singh third. In above 60 age group, Hemant Vaidya secured the first place, Harvansh Singh second and Surender third.

The winners were felicitated with the cash awards of Rs 2,100, Rs 1,100 and Rs 700, respectively.