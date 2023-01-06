12L vehicles crossed Atal Tunnel last year

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 5

As many as 12.73 lakh vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel from Manali to Lahaul and vice versa last year. The number of vehicles in 2022 was higher as compared to 2021.

The data collected from the Police Department reveals that during 2022, as many as 6,22,988 vehicles entered the Lahaul valley through the Atal Tunnel and 6,50,711 vehicles exited through the tunnel while on their way back last year.

The number is far more than total vehicles going and returning via the Atal Tunnel in 2021, which was around 7.99 lakh. In 2021, as many as 3,76,870 vehicles had entered the district and 4, 23,071 vehicles exited through the tunnel, making it 7,99,941 vehicles transiting via the tunnel.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma says according to the data, 4.73 lakh more vehicles travelling through the Atal Tunnel were registered in 2022 as compared to the previous year, nearly 60 per cent more.

“The maximum monthly traffic registered in June, December and May was 2,25,045, 2,02,974 and 2,11,824 vehicles, respectively. The maximum traffic recorded for one day was on December 26, 2022, when 19,383 vehicles crossed the tunnel. This is also the highest number on any day since the Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the SP says.

“A total of 16 days in the past year saw traffic of over 10,000 vehicles crossing the tunnel in one day; the maximum six in December. The tribal district has been facing a huge traffic influx since the opening of the tunnel and the rush is increasing day by day,” says Verma.