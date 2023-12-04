13,950 mutation, 527 partition cases settled

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

As many as 13,950 mutation and 527 partition cases pending in the Revenue Lok Adalats up to the tehsil level across the state were resolved in the revenue adalats held on December 1-2.

A government spokesperson said that the highest number of 3,839 mutation cases were settled in Kangra district, while 2,190 cases each were settled in Mandi and Shimla. In Hamirpur, 1,023 mutation cases were resolved.

He informed that till November 30, as many as 21,212 mutation cases were pending in the state while the number of unresolved partition cases was 28,470. As of now, there are 7,262 mutation cases and 27,943 partition cases yet to be decided.

The Revenue Lok Adalats were held after CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took cognizance of thousands of such pending cases.

