13 designated as senior advocates

Our Correspondent

Shimla, December 14

The HP High Court has designated 13 advocates as senior advocates.

As per a notification issued in this regard, Ajay Kochhar, Bhuvnesh Sharma, Deepak Bhasin, Deepak Kaushal, Devyani Kuthiala (Sharma), Ishwari Nand Mehta, Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, Lovneesh Kanwar, Neel Kamal Sood, Pratap Singh, Reeta Goswami, Romesh Verma and Vishal Mohan have been designated as senior advocates.

