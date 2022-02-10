13 hurt as bus rams into truck in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 9

As many as 13 persons sustained minor injuries when the HRTC bus (HP 06 A 3678) they were travelling in skidded on an icy layer near Gallu on Shimla –Theog road and hit a truck this afternoon. The bus was on its way to Rampur from Haridwar.

A traffic jam in Shimla following hailstorm. Photo: Amit Kanwar

The injured were admitted to the Theog hospital. Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi rushed to the spot and took corrective measures to ensure that the snowy patch was made motorable. Though the PWD and the NHAI have cleared roads and sprinkled sand and salt, some patches are still slippery and difficult for driving and slight error can lead to accident.

A severe hailstorm lashed Shimla town in the evening forcing people to rush indoors. The hailstorm lasted for about 15 - 20 minutes but accumulated hail made the roads slippery, disrupting vehicular traffic and causing traffic jams in the city.

As many as 165 roads including 95 in Lahaul and Spiti, 30 in Shimla, 15 in Kullu, 13 in Mandi, seven in Chamba, four in Kinnaur and one in Solan districts are still closed while 49 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Sangla received 15 cm of snow, followed by Kalpa 3.5 cm, Hansa 3 cm, Pooh and Dalhousie 2 cm each, Keylong and Moorang 1 cm each.

Light snow was witnessed in some places in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba districts.

Keylong was the coldest at night with a low of minus 7.6 degree C while Una was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 24.8 degree C. The local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the region for next four days.