13 injured in Mandi mishap

Mandi, May 25
Thirteen tourists were injured when the Tempo Traveller in which they were traveling collided with a truck at Vradhibir on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district on Saturday.
Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said 16 persons, including the driver, were on board the Tempo Traveller. The injured are employees of a private company at Panipat in Haryana, who were going to Manali from the Mandi side.
The ASP added that one injured each is from Haryana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, while 10 are from Tamil Nadu.
He said all injured, who were admitted to Zonal Hospital, Mandi, were out of danger. A case has been registered, the ASP said.
