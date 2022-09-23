13 IPS officers shifted in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

The state government transferred 13 IPS officers today.

IGP Prem Kumar Thakur has been posted as IGP, Armed Police and Training. Commandant, 3rd IRBn, Soumya Sambasivan posted at Pandoh in Mandi has been transferred as SP, Police Training College, Kangra, while Commandant, 6th IRB, Shubhra Tiwari posted at Kolar in Sirmaur will be SP, NCB (CID), Shimla.

Raman Kumar Meena, ADC to the Governor, will replace SP, Sirmaur, Omapati Jamwal, who has been transferred as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Shimla, while Commandant, 2nd IRBn, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi posted at Sakoh in Kangra will go as Commandant, 1st HPAP, Junga in Shimla.

SP, PTC (Daroh) Rajesh Kumar Dharmani has been transferred as Commandant, 6th IRBn, Kolar, while SP, Lahaul and Spiti, Manav Verma will replace SP, Bilaspur, Saju Ram Rana, who goes as Commandant, 2nd IRBn, Sakoh.

SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Karthikeyan Gokulachandran has been posted as Additional IG (Headquarters) in Shimla while Additional SP, Kangra, Mayank Chaudhary would be the new SP of Lahaul and Spiti. Bhagat, Commandant, 1 HPAP, Junga, has been posted as Commandant, 3rd IRBn, Pandoh, and Additional SP, Shimla, Abhishek would be the new ADC to the Governor.

#Kangra #Shimla #Sirmaur