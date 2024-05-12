130 from across India participate in MTB Himalaya cycle race on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

Day 1 of the Firefox MTB Himalaya ended here today with a thrilling race. Ayush Negi and Sarthak Bisht of Dehradun and Parvaiz Ahmad of Jammu emerged as winners in the men’s (junior) category, while Ashwin Rauthan from Dehradun, Ikhlak Hussain from Jammu and Anirudh Singh from Shimla emerged as winners in men’s (sub-junior) category.

Priyanka Mehta of Haldwani, Sandhya Maurya of Bhopal and Divija Sood of Shimla were the top three in the women’s category.

In the men’s (elite) category, Atul from Dharamsala, Akash Sherpa and Rajbir Singh from Shimla were the top three winners.

In the men’s (masters) category, Sunil Barongpa from Kullu, Amit Baliyan from Dehradun and Amrinder Singh Bajwa from Paonta Sahib were the top three riders. Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) president Mohit Sood said, “As the dust settles on Day 1 of MTB-Shimla, the participants and we look back on an unforgettable experience filled with camaraderie, adventure and sheer determination. The event not only tested the physical limits of riders, but also celebrated the spirit of exploration and resilience in the face of challenges.”

“The riders are now bracing themselves for stage-2 of the race,” he added.

Stage-1 of MTB Shimla, spanning approximately 70 kilometres, kicked off at 10 am from the scenic Kufri catchment area, embarking on a journey through some of the most technical trails of Chinni Bungalow and Dak Bungalow, before reaching its thrilling conclusion at Mashobra.

Riders traversed dense forests, tackled challenging elevations and navigated fast-flowing single tracks, all while soaking in breath-taking views of the Himalayan landscape.

A total of 130 riders from 45 cities across India, representing diverse age groups ranging from 12 to 65 years of age, participated in the challenge, showcasing their passion for adventure and cycling prowess. Around 16 women riders from nine cities were part of the race, marking the highest women participation in the race so far.

