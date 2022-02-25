130 Himachal youths stranded in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

The government has asked the Central Government to make arrangements to bring home 130 students from Himachal, who are stranded in Ukraine.

Most of the youths are pursuing MBBS courses in Ukraine. Being located at distant places, away from Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, they could not make it in time to take flights earlier.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the government was in regular touch with the Centre to facilitate the airlifting of the students.

The highest number of 25 youths is from Mandi, 19 from Bilaspur, 16 each from Una and Hamirpur, 13 from Kangra, 11 from Solan, eight each from Shimla and Chamba, seven from Kullu, five from Sirmaur and two from Baddi.

The families of the students are repeatedly approaching the district administration to facilitate their return. Meanwhile, the government has asked residents to share information of family members and friends in Ukraine at CM helpline 1100.—

#Himachal