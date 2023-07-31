131 'semi-uprooted' trees on slopes to be axed

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 30

To prevent damage to life and property, the Forest Department in Solan forest division has directed the Forest Corporation to remove 131 “semi-uprooted” trees on private and government land.

A large number of trees were uprooted and hanging on hill slopes following the recent torrential rain that lashed the district. Several of them are precariously perched and can fall on nearby buildings.

The orders were issued after the first spell of torrential rain that lashed the state on July 9.

“The forest staff are listing all such trees in various forest ranges. Initially, a list of 58 trees was provided to the Forest Corporation, while another list of 73 such trees was provided later,” said Kunal Angrish, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Solan.

The District Magistrate-cum-Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority has also directed the officials to order immediate removal of the uprooted trees and felling of those leaning against public and private buildings.

A large number of uprooted trees could be seen at every nook and corner in the Solan forest division and along the national highway, state highways as well as link roads.

The Public Works Department (PWD) staff faced an additional task of getting the trees axed while clearing the roads of debris and boulders. The DFO said a large number of trees were seen standing precariously in the Solan Municipal Corporation area, especially Shamti. Such trees were axed near a school and a temple in Solan.

