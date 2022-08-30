134 new Covid cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

As many as 134 Covid cases were reported in the state today. However, there was no death.

The highest number of 44 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 25 in Shimla, 15 in Mandi, 13 in Solan, 12 in Sirmaur, 10 in Kinnaur, eight in Hamirpur, two each in Kullu, Una and Bilaspur and one in Chamba.

