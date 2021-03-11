14 injured in road accident in Mandi

Mandi, May 7
Fourteen people were injured as the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge at Balichowki in this district on Saturday morning.
According to police, the vehicle was moving on the Balichowki-Thachi road when the driver lost control over it. As a result, it rolled down a gorge. At the time, 14 people were on board.
A police official said, “The injured were rushed to the community health centre at Balichowki. Six seriously injured have been referred to the medical college at Nerchowk.”
A case has been registered.
