14 injured in road accident in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 7

Fourteen people were injured as the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge at Balichowki in this district on Saturday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was moving on the Balichowki-Thachi road when the driver lost control over it. As a result, it rolled down a gorge. At the time, 14 people were on board.

A police official said, “The injured were rushed to the community health centre at Balichowki. Six seriously injured have been referred to the medical college at Nerchowk.”

A case has been registered.