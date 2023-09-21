14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 21

Fourteen MBBS students of Tanda medical college have been fined Rs 50,000 each for being involved in ragging in the college hostel.

Besides, the students found involved in ragging have been suspended from the hostel for six months and from the college for three months.

The students who have been given punishment are 12 students of second year MBBS course and two of first year. While the students of second year have been punished for ragging, two students of the first year have been punished for hiding the information from college authorities.

It is for the first time that the administration of this medical college has handed over harsh punishment to students involved in ragging.

Principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi confirmed the punishment. He said that during routine checking the college authorities found notebooks of seniors in the possession of first-year students. The notebooks were given to the first-year students by their seniors to complete the homework. The case was handed over to the ragging committee of the college for inquiry, the principal said.

The ragging committee in its inquiry said the act of giving notebooks to juniors for completion of homework was an act of ragging. The committee recommended punishment for 12 students of second year and two of first year for being involved.

As per the recommendation of the ragging committee, the college administration has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the students involved. The guilty students have also been suspended from hostel for six months and college for three months, Dr Awasthi said.

The principal, however, refused to divulge the names of the students punished.

#Dharamsala #MBBS