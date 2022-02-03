15-day Jukaru festival starts in Pangi

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), February 2

Bharmour legislator Jia Lal Kapoor greeted the residents of Pangi tribal valley on the auspicious occasion of beginning of the fortnight-long Jukaru festival here on Wednesday.

Kapoor said the festival was an integral part of the prosperous culture of Pangwal community. It had a unique identity of its own in the whole state.

Extending best wishes to the residents for the festival and its religious events in all villages of the valley, Kapoor said the traditions of mutual brotherhood and social harmony were being carried forward even in today’s changing environment.

“With this, not only is our traditional heritage being followed well, but the younger generation is also exposed to the culture,” the MLA said.

The Jukaru festivities are held towards the end of the winter season.

The locals offer prayers to their family deities every day and go to their fields in the morning to worship ‘Mother Earth’ for the conservation of nature and a good harvest in the region.