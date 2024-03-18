15 days on, power supply partially restored in Spiti

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 17

The HP State Electricity Board partially restored power supply in the Spiti region of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday. The residents, who were living in complete darkness for the last 15 days, heaved a sigh of relief. Due to lack of power supply, their mobile phones were switched off and signals were nil, which disrupted the communication system in the entire area.

Apart from this, drinking water supply was also affected in the region due to lack of power supply. As a result, the area residents had to face inconvenience in availing potable water.

Takpa Tenzin, president of Spiti Civil Society, said “Power supply has now been partially restored in the Spiti region. The communication system has also become functional, which was completely dead for many days. However, a few remote villages are still reeling under darkness, and the HP State Electricity Board workforce is working hard to restore power supply.”

According to the Kaza administration, the restoration work of power supply is in full swing in the Spiti region and within a few days it will be restored in the entire area. Due to recent heavy snowfall in Spiti and Kinnaur regions, major damage occurred to the power structure in Kinnaur, which disrupted the supply.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi