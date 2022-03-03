15% electric vehicles in Himachal by 2025: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 2

Transport Minister Bikram Singh said the state government has set up a target to replace 15 per cent of vehicles in Himachal with electric vehicles by 2025.

He said the state government was making efforts to promote electric vehicles in the state. In this direction, the state government had announced Electric Vehicle Policy of the state in January this year.

“The key objective of this policy is to make Himachal a global hub in electric mobility and manufacture of electric vehicles and to create public and private charging infrastructure for such vehicles,” he said.

The minister stated that an exhibition of electric vehicles would be organized by the Transport Department on the occasion of International Shivratri festival at Paddal ground in Mandi. He urged the people to actively participate in this exhibition. The minister said that motor vehicle inspectors would be deputed by the department to make information available to the people in the exhibition.

“Various models of electric vehicles will be displayed in this exhibition. Electric vehicles are completely safe and their use will help protect environment,” he added. The minister said that the maintenance cost of electric vehicles and the cost per kilometer are less as compared to petrol or diesel vehicles.

“Battery of small electric vehicles can be charged at home by just connecting it to an electrical socket. The batteries used in these vehicles last for several years and the noise pollution by these vehicles is negligible,” he said.