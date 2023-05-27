15 goats, bull washed away

Chamba: As many as 15 goats and a bull were washed away in the flood waters of the Pangola nullah at Churah in the district, following heavy rainfall and a thunderstorm on Thursday. Some houses and cattle sheds were also damaged by torrential rain, causing an estimated loss of over Rs 4 lakh.
