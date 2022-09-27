15 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

As many as 15 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,133. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 180.

The highest number of five cases was recorded in Kangra, three in Shimla, two each in Hamirpur and Mandi and one each in Bilaspur, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.

