15 rooms of Kotkhai school gutted

Shimla, August 16
As many as 15 rooms of two-storey Government Senior Secondary School at Kalbog in Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla district were gutted by a fierce fire that broke out around 11 pm yesterday. However no loss of life was reported.
The school was made of wood and fire engines summoned from Kotkhai, Jubbal and Tikker could not douse the fire. Important documents, school record and furniture were burnt to ashes.
