150 fires, residents urged to protect Sirmaur forests

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 7

This year has seen a significant increase in forest fire incidents in Sirmaur district compared to last year, resulting in extensive damage to forest property across hundreds of hectares.

The district’s four forest divisions have been particularly impacted adversely, with the Forest Department employees working tirelessly to control the widespread damage.

Increasing public awareness Forest property has suffered extensive damage due to the fire incidents. The department has taken strong measures to catch mischievous elements, including increasing awareness among the public about the dangers and consequences of such incidents. — Awani Bhushan Rai , Divisional Forest Officer

According to the Forest Department, over 150 incidents of forest fires have been reported on both government and private land, causing financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. One recent incident occurred late at night in the Sangrah area, where the fire caused substantial damage to the forest.

Nahan Divisional Forest Officer Awani Bhushan Rai confirmed the uptick in forest fire incidents this year, stating, “Forest property has suffered heavy damage due to these fires. The Forest Department has taken strong measures to catch mischievous elements, including increasing awareness among the public about the dangers and consequences of such incidents.”

To combat the rising threat, the department has implemented round-the-clock monitoring and deployed employees in the field. These efforts aim to protect the valuable forest wealth and minimise the damage caused by these fires.

Rai said, “The department’s proactive stance includes educating local communities about fire prevention and the severe impact of forest fires on the environment and wildlife. Despite the challenges, the Forest Department remains committed to safeguarding the district’s natural resources.”

“Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to forest officials to help prevent further incidents. The collective effort of the community and the department is crucial in preserving Sirmaur’s forests for future generations,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur