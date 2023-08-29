150 houses rendered unsafe in Doon, vacated

Tribune News Service

As many as 150 houses in 12 gram panchayats of Doon Assembly segment have been vacated after these faced massive damage following the recent rains though the last two days have been dry.

While 90 houses have been demolished, another 60 have been rendered unfit for habitation after appearance of big cracks.

An artificial lake has developed at Khor Gharet area of Doon as the flow of water flowing from the hills has been obstructed. It was threatening the villages situated below.

“About four-km area in Doon was badly affected with land having sunk by 20 feet in some villages. Wide cracks appearing on the village roads have rendered them unfit for habitation,” informed Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary.

Sil and Sunani villages, known for vegetable crops, have suffered severe erosion of the arable land. With the land developing cracks, several trees have been uprooted. Power infrastructure was also facing disruption. Even walking on the village roads has become risky due to land subsidence.

The affected areas comprise Khali, Sil and Sunani villages in Sai gram panchayat, Kolka, Jaman Da Dora and Amru villages in Bavasani gram panchayat, Majri and Nava Nagar villages in Sauri gram panchayat, Salga village in Nali gram panchayat, Dhar Dhanyon in Kandhol gram panchayat, Uparla and Nichla Angar, Badalgi, Khaltu, Chayali, Naya Nagar, Arla in Jadla gram panchayat, Baragu in Para Baria gram panchayat, Dhakyana in Dhakyana gram panchayat, Khakrion village in Sai gram panchayat, Serla and Ambota villages in Goyla gram panchayat, Sheel in Jagjitnagar gram panchayat, Amroa, Rili, Gharer in Nalka gram panchayat and Jorji, Panjli in Gharer gram panchayat among others.

Ramkumar Chawdhary, who visited the affected areas today, said, “A geological investigation would be undertaken to identify the reason for this disaster as a two-km area has been rendered unfit for habitation. Huge cracks have appeared in the houses, road surface as well as the arable land. The land has sunk up to 20 feet at some place.”

He has demanded a special relief package for the affected people in view of the total damage suffered by the residents to their arable land and houses. “Tents have been arranged for the villagers, who have been evacuated along with their cattle. Land will be provided to the affected families along with funds to construct houses. As an immediate measure, tinned shelter will be provided to the evacuated families till their houses are constructed,” said Chawdhary.

The affected villages have been shifted to the nearby community halls, temples, gurdwaras as well as nearby villages where the administration was providing them ration. School buildings in Serla and Salga villages have also been damaged.

With all roads having been damaged these villages have been cut off from Baddi area.

