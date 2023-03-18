150 vehicles evacuated safely to Manali from Atal Tunnel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 17

As many as 150 vehicles were evacuated safely to Manali from the Atal Tunnel today, said Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma.

He said around 1,907 vehicles crossed Manali towards Sissu via the Atal Tunnel. A majority of these vehicles returned on time. However, around 150 vehicles got stuck in a traffic jam in the Atal Tunnel in the late afternoon as the weather turned snowy in the region and the road become slippery.

The Lahaul and Spiti police and police personnel deployed for the security of the tunnel collectively worked to move traffic towards Manali. It took them almost one hour to evacuate all the 150 stranded vehicles to Manali.