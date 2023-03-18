150 vehicles evacuated safely to Manali from Atal Tunnel

Mandi, March 17
As many as 150 vehicles were evacuated safely to Manali from the Atal Tunnel today, said Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma.
He said around 1,907 vehicles crossed Manali towards Sissu via the Atal Tunnel. A majority of these vehicles returned on time. However, around 150 vehicles got stuck in a traffic jam in the Atal Tunnel in the late afternoon as the weather turned snowy in the region and the road become slippery.
The Lahaul and Spiti police and police personnel deployed for the security of the tunnel collectively worked to move traffic towards Manali. It took them almost one hour to evacuate all the 150 stranded vehicles to Manali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped