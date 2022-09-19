16.51L households getting free tap water in rural areas: Himachal Government

Shimla, September 18
The state is set to provide drinking water to every household through the Jal Jeevan Mission.
“As many as 16.51 lakh households spread across the state from the plains of Una, Kangra and Nalagarh to the highest villages of Kinnaur, Bharmour and Lahaul-Spiti are getting free drinking water through taps,” claimed a government spokesperson.
Besides providing water connections to every household, the spokesperson said the government had gone one step further by providing free drinking water to all residents of rural areas.
“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced this scheme during the Himachal Day function in Chamba on April 15. About 70 lakh rural population is getting the benefit of the scheme,” said the spokesperson. He said there were 17,27,518 houses in the rural areas of which about 16.51 lakh had been provided tap connections and were getting drinking water free of cost.
