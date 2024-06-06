16 students score over 600 marks

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 5

Sixteen students from two academies in the district excelled in NEET 2024 exam by scoring more than 600 marks in the result declared yesterday. Ankita Kumari, a student of Chanakaya The Guru Academy, scored 675 marks, while Pushpit Jaswal of Him Academy grabbed the second position with 648 marks.

Six students of Chanakaya academy scored more than 600 marks —Shreya Lohia (644), Saatvik Thakur (626), Arindum Sharth Pandit (625), Anshika Sharma (625), Sarthak Sharma (611) And Rahul Thakur (610). Eight students of Him Academy, who scored over 600 marks included Ruhani (638), Anveshika (635), Palak (634), Satvik (626), Shruti (621), Kashish (610), Riya Thakur (606) and Priya 602.

Prof R.C. Lakhanpal, chairman of Him Academy, credited the achievement of the students to the staff, parents, besides the hard work of the students and wished them a bright future. Navneet Sharma, chairman, Chanakya The Guru Academy, said a focused and dedicated approach of teachers and students could bring success.

