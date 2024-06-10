16-year-old drowns in Rissa stream

Mandi, June 9
A 16-year-old youth died after he drowned in the Rissa stream here on Saturday. The stream falls under the Chowk Bradata panchayat of the Sarkaghat subdivision in Mandi district.
According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sahil, had gone to play cricket with his friends from his village in a field adjacent to the Rissa.
While playing, he accidentally slipped and fell into the stream. His friends alerted policemen and they reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, after conducting the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...