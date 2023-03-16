16-year-old raped in Theog, accused held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after offering her lift in his car in Theog area. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Punder village in Theog.

As per the police, the victim was returning from her school when the accused offered her lift in his car, took her to a forest area and raped her. He then threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The girl retuned home and narrated her trauma to her family members, who lodged a complaint with the police. Her medical examination was done and the report was awaited.

Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said, “After the incident, the police launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused. The police are gathering vital evidence. An FSL team has also collected evidence. The medical report of the girl is awaited.”