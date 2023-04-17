16 yrs on, Theog yet to get sewerage

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 16

The sewerage scheme for Theog town, around 30 km from Shimla, is non-operational even over 16 years after it was given administrative approval in 2006. The CAG report, tabled in the Assembly during the last Budget session, noted that “due to poor planning and non-execution of work, and despite an overall expenditure of Rs 5.12 crore incurred on the scheme, the scheme remains incomplete and non-operational even over 12 years after the stipulated date of completion”. The scheme was supposed to be completed in 2010.

“We have been raising this issue at various platforms for years, but nearly 15,000 people of the Theog Municipal Council continue to be without a sewerage scheme,” said Vivek Thapar, chairman of the council. “We have now apprised Jal Shakti Vibhag Minister Mukesh Agnihotri of the issue. He has assured us that he would look into the matter and get the scheme operational as soon as possible,” said Thapar.

As per the CAG report, a sewage treatment plant (STP) was constructed in February 2020, but the scheme continued to be incomplete and non-operational as only 52 per cent of the sewer network had been laid and neither of the two planned septic tanks had been constructed. “Of the designed life of 30 years (starting 2011), 11 years have already elapsed without providing any service/benefit to the population…. An expenditure of Rs 5.12 crore incurred on the incomplete scheme remained unfruitful,” the report noted.

The report also hauls up the Jal Shakti Vibhag for causing a loss of pipes and manholes worth Rs 63 lakh. As per the report, 91 manholes and 2,160m long pipes were laid along the national highway. However, these got buried under the NH due to the metalling and tarring work carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) as the Jal Shakti Vibhag did not take steps to prevent the manholes and pipes from getting buried.

Besides, the report is also critical of explanation such as land dispute at the site of construction offered for the inordinate delay in the completion of the project. “Land availability for the STP and laying of sewer pipes should be ensured while preparing the detailed project report and before awarding the work. Feasibility assessment must be undertaken at the planning stage in order to avoid subsequent changes in design/scope and consequent time delay and possible cost escalation,” the report said.

Rs 5.12 crore spent