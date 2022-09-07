161 Army soldiers complete training

Solan, September 6
As many as 161 soldiers took oath at an impressive passing-out parade at the historical Salaria Stadium of 14 Gorkha Training Centre at Subathu in Solan district today.
Lt-Gen Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant, Officers Training Academy, Gaya, reviewed the parade. He congratulated the young soldiers on successful completion of their training and for an impeccable display of parade.
The coveted Best Recruit Award was presented to Dipak Chhantel Magar of Gorkha Rifles, who hails from Surkhate village of Nepal. A pipe band, PT and continuity drill display were also held.
The 14 Gorkha Training Centre is keeping alive the glorious traditions of producing excellent soldiers and stands tall as one of the premier training institutes in the country.
