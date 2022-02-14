163 new Covid cases, three deaths

Shimla, February 13

A total of 163 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today. Besides, three persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The fatality figure reached at 4,065 today with the three deaths, including two in Kangra and one in Kullu district. The highest number of 48 cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 26 in Mandi. — TNS