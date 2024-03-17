17,314 first-time voters in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 16

The Kangra parliamentary constituency would have 14,90,118 voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, including 7,61,346 male voters, 7,28,766 female voters and six transgender voters. The total number of voters aged above 100 is 460 voters, including 146 male voters and 314 female voters.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa gave this information while addressing a press conference here today.

The DC said 37,892 voters in the Kangra parliamentary constituency are aged between 80 to 99 years, which include 16,814 male voters and 21,078 female voters.

There are 17,314 first-time voters in the constituency. These include 9,669 male voters and 7,654 female voters, he said.

He added that there would be 1,910 polling stations in the constituency, out of which 128 would be critical and 221 Sector Magistrates would be deputed in the constituency for the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

