17 new cases

Shimla, June 11
As many as 17 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,245. There was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases rose to 144.
Six cases were recorded in Kangra, five in Hamirpur and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Solan, Una, and Sirmaur.
