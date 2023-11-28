170 participate in international conference at Sardar Patel varsity

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November. 27

The first international conference on “Science and Technology for sustainable future”, organised by Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, concluded here yesterday.

Mandi Municipal Corporation Mayor Virender Bhatt presided over the closing ceremony of the two-day conference as the chief guest.

A spokesperson for the university said the conference was attended by more than 170 participants from across the country. Researchers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh presented their research work on various fields like biological science, chemical science and computer science.

“Eminent scientists from Italy, Portugal, Malaysia, Germany and USA participated in the event. The conference was sponsored by American Chemist Society and Royal Society of Chemistry. Springer journal and ACS publication were official partners for the conference,” the university spokesperson added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said though the university is more than a year old, it is making rapid strides in the academic sphere.

He distributed prizes to the researchers with best research work presented at the conference.

Bhatt said such international conferences will also help to establish Mandi on the world map and help local citizens in their business.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Anupama Singh welcomed the chief guest and thanked everyone present for their participation in the event. She said the university will continue to organise such events to provide opportunities to students to showcase their talents.

#Mandi