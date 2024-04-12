170 participate in weeklong faculty development event

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 11

The weeklong multidisciplinary Faculty Development Programme (FDP) commenced at Rabindra Nath Tagore Government Degree College, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district yesterday.

The event was organised by the Department of Tour and Travel, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce.

The programme, with the theme ‘Innovative Teaching Strategies and Tools in the Digital Era’, is being conducted through the online mode.

The event on Wednesday was presided over by college Principal RR Kaundal. The principal expressed his gratitude to the keynote speaker, resource persons, teachers and the researchers for participating in the event.

The keynote speaker of the programme — Gangadhar Maher University, Sambalpur (Odisha), Vice-Chancellor N Nagaraju — said such events had great importance in the present education system.

The FDP is being attended by over 170 participants from over 50 institutions pan-India.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi