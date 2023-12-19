 177 MW solar power to be produced in Una: Agnihotri : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • 177 MW solar power to be produced in Una: Agnihotri

177 MW solar power to be produced in Una: Agnihotri

177 MW solar power to be produced in Una: Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri (R). File photo



Our Correspondent

UNA, DECEMBER 18

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that 117 megawatt (MW) solar electricity will be generated in Una district on 421 hectares of land on which a sum of Rs 800 crore will be spent. In a press release issued here, he said the first in the series, the foundation stone of a 32 MW solar power plant was laid at Pekhubela village of Una district a few days ago by the Chief Minister. The plant will be completed by January next month.

Agnihotri said the lower regions of the state have adequate sunshine throughout the year and the government has decided to tap green energy.

The Dy CM said the government will soon roll out a start-up plan for unemployed youth interested in installing small solar plants of up to 500 kilowatt or one MW capacity on their private land for which the government would provide subsidy as per norms.

Agnihotri said a sum of Rs 23.75 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a critical care unit at the Una district hospital land for which has been identified near the Mother and Child Care centre. A sum of 18.83 crore out of the total amount will be spent on the construction of civil works and the remaining Rs 4.92 crore will be spent on purchase of equipment.

He said the work on the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Polian village of Haroli segment is being speeded up. A sum of Rs 14.44 crore is being spent on power lines and sub stations, Rs 42.04 crore on road infrastructure and Rs 31.5 crore on drinking water schemes at the park. Besides, he said a sum of Rs 12 crore is being spent in the vicinity of the park area to create water harvesting structures aimed at recharging rain water into the ground aquifer.

The Dy CM said the bridge over the Gobind Sagar aquifer of Sutlej river in Una district, which will link the two banks at Lathiani and Mandli villages, will be got constructed, shortening the distance between Una and Hamirpur by 20 km. He informed that the detailed project report for the bridge has been prepared and the cost of construction is expected to be Rs 871 crore. He directed the Forest Department to work towards environment clearance formalities for the construction of the bridge.

Agnihotri said a master plan for the development of Chintpurni temple in Una district has been prepared. CCTV cameras are being installed at important places, while 100 LED streetlights will also be installed at black spots. He added that a museum, showcasing the Himachali art, culture and religion will be constructed near the Chintpurni shrine at a cost of Rs 11 crores to promote tourism, while a park along the Mubarikpur to Chintpurni highway in Kinnoo village will also be created at a cost or Rs 5.88 crores for the tourists to rest.

Agnihotri informed that he has held meetings with the Director of PGI Chandigarh regarding speeding up ongoing civil works of the proposed PGI satellite hospital at Malahat village of Una district. He said the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and development works reach the beneficiaries at the grass root level.

He called upon the officers to ensure wide publicity of governemnt schemes.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #solar energy #Una


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

4
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

5
Punjab

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

6
Punjab

Top Bhutan honour for former Punjab cadre bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal

7
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

8
India

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach

9
India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

10
Chandigarh

To boost tourism after rain disaster in Manali, Kullu admn lines up attractive beauty pageant, singing contests on New Year

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with flood; Army pitches in

Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in

Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Embezzlement case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sanctions prosecution of head constable

Top court denies bail to bizman in Delhi excise policy scam

‘Blocking’ funds: Principal Secretary fails to appear before Assembly

BJP alleges corruption in Plastic Vikalp Fair

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity