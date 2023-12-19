177 MW solar power to be produced in Una: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

UNA, DECEMBER 18

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that 117 megawatt (MW) solar electricity will be generated in Una district on 421 hectares of land on which a sum of Rs 800 crore will be spent. In a press release issued here, he said the first in the series, the foundation stone of a 32 MW solar power plant was laid at Pekhubela village of Una district a few days ago by the Chief Minister. The plant will be completed by January next month.

Agnihotri said the lower regions of the state have adequate sunshine throughout the year and the government has decided to tap green energy.

The Dy CM said the government will soon roll out a start-up plan for unemployed youth interested in installing small solar plants of up to 500 kilowatt or one MW capacity on their private land for which the government would provide subsidy as per norms.

Agnihotri said a sum of Rs 23.75 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a critical care unit at the Una district hospital land for which has been identified near the Mother and Child Care centre. A sum of 18.83 crore out of the total amount will be spent on the construction of civil works and the remaining Rs 4.92 crore will be spent on purchase of equipment.

He said the work on the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Polian village of Haroli segment is being speeded up. A sum of Rs 14.44 crore is being spent on power lines and sub stations, Rs 42.04 crore on road infrastructure and Rs 31.5 crore on drinking water schemes at the park. Besides, he said a sum of Rs 12 crore is being spent in the vicinity of the park area to create water harvesting structures aimed at recharging rain water into the ground aquifer.

The Dy CM said the bridge over the Gobind Sagar aquifer of Sutlej river in Una district, which will link the two banks at Lathiani and Mandli villages, will be got constructed, shortening the distance between Una and Hamirpur by 20 km. He informed that the detailed project report for the bridge has been prepared and the cost of construction is expected to be Rs 871 crore. He directed the Forest Department to work towards environment clearance formalities for the construction of the bridge.

Agnihotri said a master plan for the development of Chintpurni temple in Una district has been prepared. CCTV cameras are being installed at important places, while 100 LED streetlights will also be installed at black spots. He added that a museum, showcasing the Himachali art, culture and religion will be constructed near the Chintpurni shrine at a cost of Rs 11 crores to promote tourism, while a park along the Mubarikpur to Chintpurni highway in Kinnoo village will also be created at a cost or Rs 5.88 crores for the tourists to rest.

Agnihotri informed that he has held meetings with the Director of PGI Chandigarh regarding speeding up ongoing civil works of the proposed PGI satellite hospital at Malahat village of Una district. He said the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and development works reach the beneficiaries at the grass root level.

He called upon the officers to ensure wide publicity of governemnt schemes.

