18 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, May 18
As many as 18 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,982. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases rose to 86. The highest number of seven cases was recorded in Kangra, five in Shimla, three in Solan, two in Hamirpur and one in Mandi.—TNS
