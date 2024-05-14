18 nominations filed on fifth day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

A total of 18 candidates today filed their nomination papers, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the Congress and BJP candidates from the Shimla Lok Sabha segment.

With this the total number of nominations filed so far after the fifth day today has gone up to 56. Anurag Singh Thakur (50) filed his nomiantion as BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat. Former MLA Varinder Singh Kanwar (60) filed his papers as a covering candidate for Anurag Thakur. Jagdeep Kumar (38) filed his nomination from Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party (RDP) for Hamirpur seat.

Vinod Sultanpuri (42) and Suresh Kashyap (53) filed their papers for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat from the Congress and BJP, respectively. Reena Kashyap (39), MLA from Pachhad in Sirmaur, filed her nomination papers as the BJP covering candidate.

In the Kangra parliamentary constituency, Rekha Rani (41) filed papers as a BSP candidate while Vijay Kumar (60) filed nomination as BSP covering candidate. Apart from this, Sanjeev Guleria (64) filed his nomination from the All India Forward Bloc. Kehar Singh (53) filed papers as an Independent candidate from Kangra.

For the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly bypoll, former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda (58) filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate. Congress candidate Rakesh Kalia (55) filed papers from Gagret Assembly segment while his wife Renu Kalia (47) filed papers as covering candidate. Mohit Bagga (35) filed nomination as an Independent candidate for Gagret.

Ravinder Singh Dogra (47) filed papers from NCP from Sujanpur. For Kutlehar byelections, Chanchal Singh (77) filed his nominations as an Independent and Manohar Lal (60) filed papers for Kutlehar bypoll as a BJP candidate.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Shimla