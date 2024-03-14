18 selected at Palampur University placement drive

Palampur, March 13
A placement drive was organised at Sri Sai University with the help of PVH Arvind Fashion Pvt Limited. As many as 230 final year undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university as well as students of Government Degree College, Baijnath; Government Degree College, Palampur; GGDSD College, Rajpur; Rajiv Gandhi Engineering; and Government College, Nagrota Bagwan participated in the drive.
The selection of students was done through group discussions and personal interviews. A total of 18 students have been selected by the company and out of these, 8 students are of Sri Sai University — Shardha, Pawan, Kanika, Sonali Katoch, Sahil Rana, Anika, Wahida and Manvi. Four students are from Palampur Government Degree College —Sanchit, Shivnajali Dhiman, Anjali Chauhan and Neeraj. Four students of Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College and Nagrota Government College — Yukta, Vishal Bhadwal, Arya Walia and Washul Dhiman, while two students, Pankaj Sharma and Akhil Kapoor, of GGDSD College were selected.
The selected students received the offer letters from the company. Vice-Chancellor Ashok Sarial congratulated the students and said besides students from his university, opportunity was also provided to the students of other colleges. A similar placement drive will be conducted again in April, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...