18 selected at Palampur University placement drive

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 13

A placement drive was organised at Sri Sai University with the help of PVH Arvind Fashion Pvt Limited. As many as 230 final year undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university as well as students of Government Degree College, Baijnath; Government Degree College, Palampur; GGDSD College, Rajpur; Rajiv Gandhi Engineering; and Government College, Nagrota Bagwan participated in the drive.

The selection of students was done through group discussions and personal interviews. A total of 18 students have been selected by the company and out of these, 8 students are of Sri Sai University — Shardha, Pawan, Kanika, Sonali Katoch, Sahil Rana, Anika, Wahida and Manvi. Four students are from Palampur Government Degree College —Sanchit, Shivnajali Dhiman, Anjali Chauhan and Neeraj. Four students of Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College and Nagrota Government College — Yukta, Vishal Bhadwal, Arya Walia and Washul Dhiman, while two students, Pankaj Sharma and Akhil Kapoor, of GGDSD College were selected.

The selected students received the offer letters from the company. Vice-Chancellor Ashok Sarial congratulated the students and said besides students from his university, opportunity was also provided to the students of other colleges. A similar placement drive will be conducted again in April, he added.

