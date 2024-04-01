18-yr-old Nepal youth held for Rohru murder

Shimla, March 31
An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly murdering a labourer in the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, the police said here today.
The suspect, Ravi, a native of Nepal, and the victim, Kamal (30), a native of Uttarakhand, were working as labourers in an apple orchard at Astani village of Rohru.
The incident took place on Saturday night when the two had an argument in the apple orchard. The altercation escalated into a fight during which Ravi hit Kamal on the head with a stone, leaving him fatally wounded. Kamal succumbed to his injuries on the spot. A police team from Rohru reached on the receipt of information and gathered evidence. The police also took the body to Civil Hospital, Rohru, for postmortem.
Rohru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravinder Negi said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.
