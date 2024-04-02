186 roads, including 3 national highways, closed in Himachal, MeT predicts wet spell

Shimla, April 2
A total of 186 roads, including three national highways, are still closed in Himachal Pradesh even though the state witnessed dry day on Monday.
According to the state emergency operation centre, 175 roads are closed in the Lahaul and Spiti district.
The Shimla MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the state from April 3 to 6 and issued yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from Wednesday to Friday.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of April 2 and another such disturbance from April 5, the MeT said.
There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, and Keylong was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 3.1 degree Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day, recording a high of 33.4 degree Celsius on Monday.
