19 bodies found in Kullu, 4 in Mandi

Mandi, July 13
Horrific pictures of bodies trapped under vehicles have emerged from Kullu and Manali four days after flashfloods in the Beas caused large-scale devastation.
A large number of vehicles, including cars, trucks and buses, were washed away in the flooded Beas and the Parbati in Kullu district. In Mandi district, 20 impounded vehicles parked at Aut police station were washed away in the Beas.
So far, 19 bodies have been recovered from Kullu district alone, while four bodies have been found in Mandi.
Meanwhile, the body of a PRTC bus driver was recovered from the Pandoh dam. The bus was washed away in flashfloods in Kullu. There is apprehension that there were passengers in it when the incident occurred.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that the dead had been identified as Satgur Singh (33), driver of PRTC Chandigarh Depot and native of Sangrur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron