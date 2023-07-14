19 bodies found in Kullu, 4 in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 13

Horrific pictures of bodies trapped under vehicles have emerged from Kullu and Manali four days after flashfloods in the Beas caused large-scale devastation.

A large number of vehicles, including cars, trucks and buses, were washed away in the flooded Beas and the Parbati in Kullu district. In Mandi district, 20 impounded vehicles parked at Aut police station were washed away in the Beas.

So far, 19 bodies have been recovered from Kullu district alone, while four bodies have been found in Mandi.

Meanwhile, the body of a PRTC bus driver was recovered from the Pandoh dam. The bus was washed away in flashfloods in Kullu. There is apprehension that there were passengers in it when the incident occurred.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that the dead had been identified as Satgur Singh (33), driver of PRTC Chandigarh Depot and native of Sangrur.

#Kullu #Manali #PRTC