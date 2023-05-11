19 hectares identified for IT, wellness hub in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 10

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that the state government would develop Bangotu village near Dharamsala as a hub of wellness, hospitality and infromation technology (IT) sectors.

Chauhan, while talking to mediapersons here, said that 19 hectares had been identified in the village which would be provided to private investors for the development of projects in the wellness, IT and hospitality sectors.

“Bangotu village is ideally placed for this purpose. It has snow-clad Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other. The government will develop all basic amenities in the village and then invite private investors to invest in the hospitality, IT and wellness sectors there,” he said.

Chauhan visited the land identified by the district administration for the development of the project in Bangotu village.