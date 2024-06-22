19 in poll fray for three Assembly bypolls, 13 file papers on last day

Shimla, June 21
A total of 13 nominations were filed on the last day of filing of papers for the Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh Assembly bypolls today.
According to the Election Department, five candidates filed their nominations for the Dehra bypoll. These are BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh (57), Bir Singh (60) as a covering candidate of the BJP, Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur (53), wife of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Hari Om (66) and Sanjay Sharma (56), who filed their nomination as independent candidate.
Similarly, in Hamirpur three candidates filed their nominations. These are Pushpinder Verma (48) as Congress candidate and Pradeep Kumar (58) and Nand Lal Sharma (64) as Independent candidates.
In Nalagarh, five candidates filed their nomination papers. They are Kishori Lal Sharma (46), Uday Kumar Singh (46), Gurnam Singh (48), Harpreet Singh (36) and Vijay Singh (36). He said a total 19 candidates have now filed their nomination papers for bye-elections to be held on July 10.
There are a total of seven candidates in Dehra, four in Hamirpur and eight candidates in Nalagarh. He also said that scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 24.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order
The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...
NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday
The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...
NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’
The joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam is for the eligibility of candid...