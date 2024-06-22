19 in poll fray for three Assembly bypolls, 13 file papers on last day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

A total of 13 nominations were filed on the last day of filing of papers for the Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh Assembly bypolls today.

According to the Election Department, five candidates filed their nominations for the Dehra bypoll. These are BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh (57), Bir Singh (60) as a covering candidate of the BJP, Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur (53), wife of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Hari Om (66) and Sanjay Sharma (56), who filed their nomination as independent candidate.

Similarly, in Hamirpur three candidates filed their nominations. These are Pushpinder Verma (48) as Congress candidate and Pradeep Kumar (58) and Nand Lal Sharma (64) as Independent candidates.

In Nalagarh, five candidates filed their nomination papers. They are Kishori Lal Sharma (46), Uday Kumar Singh (46), Gurnam Singh (48), Harpreet Singh (36) and Vijay Singh (36). He said a total 19 candidates have now filed their nomination papers for bye-elections to be held on July 10.

There are a total of seven candidates in Dehra, four in Hamirpur and eight candidates in Nalagarh. He also said that scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 24.

