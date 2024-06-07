19-year-old law student from Rajasthan's Jaipur hit by shooting stone at Ashwani Khud in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, dies

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 7

A 19-year-old student of the National Law University, Delhi, was killed after being hit by a shooting stone at a waterfall in a heritage park at Ashwani Khud near here on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Akshat Dev, hailed from Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Dev became unconscious due to excessive loss of blood after being hit in the head. He was rushed to the regional hospital at Solan where the medical officer declared him brought dead.

A police team rushed to the spot to probe the incident.

According to Solan DSP Anil Dhaulta, a group of 13 students had gone to Riwa waterfall at heritage park in Ashwani Khud when the mishap took place. Further probe is under way, he added.

