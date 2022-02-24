190 new Covid cases, seven deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 23

As many as 190 Covid cases were reported today, taking the tally to 282,728. Besides, seven persons died of the virus (three each in Kangra and Mandi and one in Mandi districts).

The highest 78 cases were recorded in Kangra, 30 in Hamirpur, 19 in Chamba, 18 in Shimla, 14 in Solan, 12 in Mandi, seven in Bilaspur, five in Sirmaur, three in Kullu and two each in Una and Kinnaur.—TNS