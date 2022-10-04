1995 MBBS batch reunion at IGMC

The 1995 MBBS batch of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital attended a reunion event at their alma mater on Saturday. Around 60 doctors from across the globe were present at the event. Dr Gopal Chauhan, who is state Programme Officer in the Directorate of Health, said the purpose of the reunion was to strengthen the professional relation with colleagues, former teachers and faculty, and to motivate the younger generation to serve the humanity with commitment and passion.

Students gather info on Gandhi Jayanti

Students of the Interdisciplinary Studies Department of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti visited five gram panchayats. Students collected information on the various processes of the gram sabha such as how resolutions are placed and discussed, gram panchayat development plan (GPDP), quorum and its importance. They also observed various panchayat documents and records.

Freshers’ Day at St Bedes

Students of St Bede’s College, Shimla, organised a Freshers’ Day event for the first year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Saturday. The theme for the Freshers’ Day was ‘Querencia’. Sharin was adjudged as Miss Fresher while Akshita Chauhan and Mehak Chauhan finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

#MBBS