1st batch of docs passes out of Chamba college

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 9

All 99 students have been declared pass in the final result of the first batch of MBBS (2017 batch) of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College here.

College Principal Dr Ramesh Bharti, while talking to mediapersons here yesterday, said that all pass-out MBBS students would join internship with immediate effect.

He said that the medical college was established in 2016 and the first batch was admitted in 2017.

All students gave their best and passed the exams with flying colours despite the restrictions and difficulties posed by the Covid pandemic, along with the shortage of faculty. This was possible because of the commitment and dedication of the limited teaching faculty and the hard work of students, he added.

“It is a proud moment for the entire college and its faculty that they continue to serve society despite all odds,” said Dr Bharti, while congratulating and wishing all students of the 2017 batch.