2,039 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Hamirpur, September 11
As many as 2,039 cases were resolved at the National Lok Adalat held at three places in the district yesterday. Justice Aneesh Kumar, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said that 6,400 cases were addressed during the Lok Adalat out of which 2,039 were settled on the day. He said that an amount of Rs 2.25 crore was recovered under various settlements, fines and penalties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...