2,039 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 11

As many as 2,039 cases were resolved at the National Lok Adalat held at three places in the district yesterday. Justice Aneesh Kumar, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said that 6,400 cases were addressed during the Lok Adalat out of which 2,039 were settled on the day. He said that an amount of Rs 2.25 crore was recovered under various settlements, fines and penalties.

