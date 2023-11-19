2,050 schools in Himachal to be upgraded: Sunil Sharma Bittu

Hamirpur, November 18
As many as 2,050 government schools will be upgraded and developed as schools of excellence in the state to provide quality education to students, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister, while addressing the closing function of a district-level children science congress here today. Over 200 students from various schools in the district participated in the event.
He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had initiated a plan to upgrade the standard of education and facilities in all government schools. He added the CM had proposed rewards for schools and teachers for their extraordinary performances at district, state and national levels.
Bittu said the government was working on skill development and generation of employment for the youth to make them self-reliant. He added that the government had introduced a solar power scheme to help the youth become entrepreneurs.
Earlier, Bittu visited stalls set up by students to display their scientific projects and gave away prizes.
