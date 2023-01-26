2 arrested for temple theft

Nurpur, January 25
The police have arrested two migrant youths while stealing a bronze lion statue from a temple in the town market around 5.30 am today.
SP Ashok Ratan said the police had arrested Aryan and Abhay of ward number 3, and a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against them. He said the stolen bronze lion statue had also been recovered and a manhunt had been launched for the third accused.
